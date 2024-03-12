CALGARY
Calgary

    • New Peter Lougheed Centre 'comfort carts' will help support families

    Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre. Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre.
    Share

    Health officials at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre are hoping new 'comfort carts' will make time spent in the hospital easier on families.

    Launched on Tuesday, comfort carts move between units with an assortment of items including bottled water and juices, snacks, reading materials, activity books and hygiene items such as toothbrushes.

    "Having this program is not just about delivering tangible items; it’s about purposefully creating a connection with and for our patients and their families during a time when it is needed most," said spokesperson Nick Thain in a Tuesday news release.

    The comfort carts are made possible by support from Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Alberta and volunteers who circulate the carts.

    "Families often spend hours at the hospital. The program enables us to support more families outside of the Ronald McDonald House, and it plays an important role in enhancing family-centred care," said Jason Evanson, CEO of RMHC Alberta

    Comfort carts are also in use at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre and the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

    About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News