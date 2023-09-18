New president and CEO touches down at STARS

A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo. A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses to speak to reporters as he makes his way to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. MPs returned today following the summer recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News