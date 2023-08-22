New restaurant opening at Calgary's Southcentre Mall this fall

Those visiting Calgary's Southcentre Mall will soon have another restaurant they can visit if they feel like taking a break to put down their shopping bags down and pick up a knife and fork.

A new Earls location will open at the mall on Sept. 21.

The 7,065 square-foot restaurant includes both a lounge and dining room, as well as a 1,135-square-foot glass-covered patio.

It will be on the south side of the mall next to Eddie Bauer.

Earls Kitchen + Bar vice president of operations Christine Meijer says Earls Southcentre was designed for and inspired by the communities in south Calgary.

"We truly wanted this Earls location at Southcentre Mall to reflect the lifestyle and energy of our Calgary guests," she said. "We wanted to create something stylish and special, uniquely for this location."

The new location comes as Earls Willow Park winds down operations. Its last day of business will be Aug 22.

The new Earls at Southcentre features golden wheat-patterned fabrics, stone-like floors and a light-filled island bar.

The menu, created by chef David Wong, includes fan favourites as well as new dishes exclusive to Earls Southcentre.

Officials say art from more than a dozen local artists hangs on the walls.

Southcentre Mall, located at 100 Anderson Road S.E., is also home to Craft Beer Market, Milestones and IHop.

For more information about Earls or to make a reservation you can visit Earls.ca.