New solo show explores the places Makambe Simamba is from

Makambe Simamb ais a former Calgarian who was born in Zambia, studied in Lethbridge, lived in Prince Edward Island and is now based in Toronto (Photo: Jaime Vedres) Makambe Simamb ais a former Calgarian who was born in Zambia, studied in Lethbridge, lived in Prince Edward Island and is now based in Toronto (Photo: Jaime Vedres)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'

A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who killed five neighbours continued turning up nothing Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up US$50,000 in reward money and the FBI acknowledged they had 'zero leads' after nearly two days of searching.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina