New solo show explores the places Makambe Simamba is from

Where are you from?

It's the question at the heart of Makambe Speaks, a new one-person show created by Makambe K. Simamba.

She's a former Calgarian who was born in Zambia, studied in Lethbridge, lived in Prince Edward Island and is now based in Toronto.

Part standup comedy, part musical theatre, part cultural commentary, Makambe Speaks, co-produced by Ghost River and Handsome Alice, runs through May 6 at West Village Theatre.

"I have lived in several places in Canada, and to my surprise, Alberta continues to be the place that feels most like home," Simamba said in a release.

"It is a true homecoming to return to Ghost River and dive into a show that explores both the frustrations and freedoms that create my Alberta identity."

The show is directed and was co-created by Ghost River artistic director Eric Rose.

"Makambe is a creator who values innovation and bravery and believes that Canada's contemporary landscape craves artistic leadership that is keen to ask questions," said Rose.

"She's prepared to trust other ways of knowing, and is unburdened by the fear of failure. She is a wordsmith, an ambitious maker of politically rigorous theatre and an undeniable performer."