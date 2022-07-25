Newest Flames are ‘open' to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future

Two of the newest members of the Calgary Flames spoke to media on Monday following a Friday night trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk acquired by the Florida Panthers.

Tkachuk was shipped off with a 2025 conditional fourth round pick for forward Jonathan Huberdeau – who notched 115 points for the Panthers last season, defenseman Mackenzie Weegar – who had a career year with 44 points, 21-year-old forward Cole Scwindt and a 2025 conditional first-round draft pick.

Both Huberdeau and Weegar said Monday they were stunned by the deal.

"It was a big shock for me and my family," said Huberdeau.

"Going through the weekend we kind of had to talk about everything. It's part of life. Now we're just going to go forward, and I'm excited to be a Flame."

For Weegar, he says the timing of the trade was surprising.

"I guess 11 o'clock at night on a Friday was a little unexpected," he said.

"We got drafted there, we got a lot of emotional ties, there are a lot of good buddies, and they treat us well. (So it’s) a little emotional."

Although its been a little over 48 hours, both players have already seen the excitement in the city.

"The Flames fans have treated us with a lot of good responses, and they're excited to have us and I'm excited to be a Flame," said Weegar.

Both men are coming in expecting to win and not rebuild, and both say they are looking forward to playing in their home country.

Huberdeau and Weegar have one year remaining on their current deals and fans are cautious about whether or not the players plan on staying long term, something both Weegar and Huberdeau say they are open to.

"It's been quick and it's been short so far, but the city and the team, there's no reason not to be open about it," said Weegar.

"I'm looking forward to my agent talking about and seeing what's going on."

For Huberdeau, at 29 he says he’d like to envision a future beyond the next season in Calgary, saying he’d like to get to know the city more.

"I've been to the Stampede one time, three or four years ago," said Huberdeau.

"That was the only time I went to Calgary. We played there a lot of times but we know that the fans are passionate so that's pretty cool. It's always loud and people know their stuff."

As for Weegar, other than road trips to Calgary, he has yet to experience the city.

"There's a lot of outdoor stuff, country and cowboys," said Weegar.

"But other than that, I'm not too familiar with it. The mountains look good."

As for Huberdeau, he’ll have to wrestle the number 11 jersey off veteran forward Mikael Backlund, the longest serving Calgary Flame, if he continues with it – but admits he has already though about what number he could switch to.