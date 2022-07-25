Newest Flames are ‘open' to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future

Newest Flames are ‘open' to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future

From left to right: Matthew Tkachuk, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar. From left to right: Matthew Tkachuk, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina