Next week is when we'll see a far more stable weather pattern

Happy weekend!

Saturday's weather will be similar to Friday's but with a tad more sunshine.

Expect fog patches in the early morning.

As that mixes out, we will see cloudy periods with sunny breaks.

In the early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop once again in the foothills and track east.

This gives Calgary the chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms by 4 p.m.

The daytime high will be a couple of degrees warmer:

Sunday, there is a small chance of showers by 1 p.m.

And we have the chance for that late-day pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity by the supper hours.

However, it will be a slightly smaller chance of wet weather on Sunday compared to Saturday.

If you like sunny and 20, Monday is for you!