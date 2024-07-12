No campfires allowed in Banff as Parks Canada issues fire ban

Drought-like conditions in Banff National Park have led to a fire ban being issued – meaning no campfires starting on Saturday.

Lighting or maintaining fires is prohibited in the park effective July 13 at 12:01 a.m., Parks Canada announced in a news release Friday. The ban includes all front and backcountry campgrounds.

“After several days of hot, dry weather, Banff is experiencing drought-like conditions,” Parks Canada said.

“This fire ban is to ensure the safety of visitors, and residents, and for the protection of park infrastructure.”

The ban includes all open fires and prohibits the use of:

Wood or briquette campfires;

Wood, charcoal or briquette barbecues;

Outdoor wood-burning stoves (including cooking shelters);

Turkey fryers; and

Tiki torches.

Some items permitted under the ban, provided they are supervised, include:

Portable propane fire pits (prohibited at overflow campgrounds);

Gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating;

Propane or gas-fueled lanterns (enclosed flame);

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic, or infrared/radiant); and

Indoor wood-burning stoves within fully enclosed permanent buildings (not wall tents or camper vans).

While naturally occurring wildfires, like ones caused by lightning strikes, cannot be avoided, Parks Canada asked everyone to do their part to prevent human-caused fires.

“Please do your part to keep our communities and first responders safe by not lighting illegal campfires and properly disposing of cigarettes and other combustible items,” Parks Canada said.

Wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke can be reported to Banff Emergency Dispatch by calling 403-762-4506. Parks Canada said the fire ban will be lifted when conditions permit it.

A similar ban came into effect in Jasper National Park on Friday.

Earlier this week, Alberta Wildfire announced a fire ban for the entirety of the province’s Forest Protection Area. Wildfire risk in the Calgary Forest Area was elevated to “very high” on Wednesday.