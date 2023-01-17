No injuries in explosion, fire at southeast Calgary distillery

Firefighters were called to a distillery in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after reports of an explosion and fire on the roof of the building.

Officials say crews were called to Alberta Distillers Limited around 1:20 p.m.

The Calgary Fire Department says the incident began with an explosion above a brewing area at the facility.

A large grain vessel, which held a quantity of grain, was damaged in the ensuing fire.

Officials say a steam fire suppression system at the business is functioning and is containing the fire.

No one was injured in the incident and staff members were all able to get out of the building safely.

A damage estimate is not known at this time.

A fire investigator is at the scene to determine a cause.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…