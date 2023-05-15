No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots

Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) continued talks with the company throughout the weekend. The meetings are expected to continue on Monday.

A 72-hour strike notice hasn't been filed, officials say, but that doesn't rule out the future possibility.

If that happens Canada's passenger rights rules dictate that airlines must offer to book passengers of cancelled flights on a flight with another airline within at least 48 hours of their departure time.

After that point, passengers can receive a refund but may also accept a voucher with the airline.

WestJet said on May 8 that it has a plan in place to "minimize what could be significant impacts to guest travel."

Job protection, pay and scheduling are among the key points being discussed by the company and the union.

Without a contract, ALPA says WestJet pilots are continuing to leave the airline for competitors, putting a continued strain on the aviation industry, which it says is already suffering from a major labour shortage.

In March, Delta Air Lines pilots secured a deal that includes a 34 per cent pay hike over four years.

The Air Canada Pilots Association is aiming for big gains, too. In a letter to members Thursday, the union said workers must decide by May 29 whether to stick with their 10-year collective agreement inked in 2014 or opt to start full negotiations ahead of schedule this year.

"Pilots at Air Canada are working at a steep discount compared to our North American competitors," the letter stated, calling for "historic" gains in the next deal.

ALPA represents approximately 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and its subsidiary Swoop.

The earliest opportunity the union had to file strike notice was at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, but since that hasn't happened, the possibility of strike has been pushed back.

(With files from the Canadian Press)