No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) continued talks with the company throughout the weekend. The meetings are expected to continue on Monday.
A 72-hour strike notice hasn't been filed, officials say, but that doesn't rule out the future possibility.
If that happens Canada's passenger rights rules dictate that airlines must offer to book passengers of cancelled flights on a flight with another airline within at least 48 hours of their departure time.
After that point, passengers can receive a refund but may also accept a voucher with the airline.
WestJet said on May 8 that it has a plan in place to "minimize what could be significant impacts to guest travel."
Job protection, pay and scheduling are among the key points being discussed by the company and the union.
Without a contract, ALPA says WestJet pilots are continuing to leave the airline for competitors, putting a continued strain on the aviation industry, which it says is already suffering from a major labour shortage.
In March, Delta Air Lines pilots secured a deal that includes a 34 per cent pay hike over four years.
The Air Canada Pilots Association is aiming for big gains, too. In a letter to members Thursday, the union said workers must decide by May 29 whether to stick with their 10-year collective agreement inked in 2014 or opt to start full negotiations ahead of schedule this year.
"Pilots at Air Canada are working at a steep discount compared to our North American competitors," the letter stated, calling for "historic" gains in the next deal.
ALPA represents approximately 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and its subsidiary Swoop.
The earliest opportunity the union had to file strike notice was at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, but since that hasn't happened, the possibility of strike has been pushed back.
(With files from the Canadian Press)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Patient survives more than 5 years longer than median life span of 6 months after experimental brain tumour treatment
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Could air travel be impacted again this summer? One expert weighs in
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.
Hormone therapy should be offered to more women with severe menopause: review
More women suffering from 'debilitating' symptoms of menopause should be presented with the option of hormonal therapy, according to a paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) on Monday.
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on spying charges
China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges, in a case that could exacerbate the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years.
Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Edmonton Oilers' off-season questions will include playoff goaltending choices
A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday.
-
Alberta election campaign enters third week, with leaders to debate Thursday
Alberta's election campaign is entering its third week, with the leaders of the United Conservatives and the NDP set to face each other in a debate on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heatwave: Dozens of daily temperature records broken across the province
The heatwave that gripped much of the West Coast over the weekend saw more than 30 daily temperature records broken across British Columbia Sunday.
-
Vancouver launches pilot project to address sexual harassment at bars
The City of Vancouver has launched a pilot project to address sexual violence in the hospitality and service industries.
-
April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Heavy police presence at Moncton home
Several RCMP vehicles are parked outside a home on Lutz Street near downtown Moncton, N.B., Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government and its lawyers head toward unionization showdown
Lawyers working for the B.C. government are threatening to sue it over a new law that would remove their right to choose their own union.
-
Canadian rugby men finish a season-best fourth at HSBC France Sevens
Canada ran into a buzz saw in Argentina and lost to France but still finished fourth at the HSBC Sevens on Sunday, its best finish on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series this season.
-
Teenagers gift pregnant co-worker their wages to extend her maternity leave
A group of employees at a local A&W gifted their "work mom" their wages so she could spend more time off with her newborn baby.
Toronto
-
'I would have appreciated a heads up:' Crombie speaks out after zoning order doubles size of Mississauga development
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is speaking out after the Ford government used a controversial zoning tool to add thousands of units to a new development planned for the city’s Lakeview neighbourhood.
-
Almost 80% of Ontario teachers report experiencing or witnessing violence, survey finds
Almost 80 per cent of Ontario teachers reported personally experiencing or witnessing violence, according to a new survey.
-
Polling shows Chow leading Toronto mayoral race as candidates prepare to square off in tonight’s debate
Olivia Chow continues to grow her significant lead in the polls, while she and other top candidates prepare to square off tonight in the first major debate ahead of Toronto’s mayoral by-election next month.
Montreal
-
Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec's lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs
More provinces should follow Quebec's lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are certified by the province. If passed, such companies would face fines of up to $100,000 for each illegal rental listing.
-
Montreal to offer $5K for businesses affected by construction
Montreal's executive committee wants to set up a $5,000 subsidy program for businesses whose operations are or were affected by a municipal construction site, according to a news release from the city.
-
Researchers identify mutation in Mirror Motion Syndrome
A new genetic mutation identified by Montreal researchers may be responsible for mirror movement syndrome, according to a study published in the scientific journal Science Advances.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters battle fire at Cyrville Road gas station
Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station on Cyrville Road Monday morning.
-
Fire destroys homes under construction in Barrhaven
A fire gutted several homes under construction in a Barrhaven neighbourhood overnight Monday.
-
Deadly weekend on Ottawa's roads
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby vacates seat after calls to resign
After a number of calls for her to resign, Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee Wendy Ashby announced she will be vacating her seat.
-
Report of hearing 'someone yell in distress' leads Woodstock police to investigate
Police in Woodstock are investigating after receiving a report of hearing someone yell in distress. The call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Springbank Avenue north and Devonshire Avenue.
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
Saskatoon
-
More residents of northern Sask. evacuated as wildfire spreads
Another Saskatchewan village is trying to evacuate as forest fires spread in the northwestern region of the province.
-
Championing female representation: Sask. television series features women led production
A television production in Regina is departing from industry tradition, with many top spots in the operation being held by women.
-
'My wings have been chopped off': Sask. man desperate to find stolen wheelchair-scooter
A Saskatoon man said he lost his independence after his wheelchair scooter attachment was stolen last week. He said he’s desperate to get it back because it’s custom made and priceless.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Almost 80% of Ontario teachers report experiencing or witnessing violence, survey finds
Almost 80 per cent of Ontario teachers reported personally experiencing or witnessing violence, according to a new survey.
-
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Despite recent measures taken to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke to impact air quality in parts of Manitoba
Smoke from wildfires is drifting over central and northern parts of Manitoba, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
RCMP search for third suspect in Birds Hill Park, two already arrested
Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.
-
17-year-old arrested in random Weston-area stabbing: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a random stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Championing female representation: Sask. television series features women led production
A television production in Regina is departing from industry tradition, with many top spots in the operation being held by women.
-
More residents of northern Sask. evacuated as wildfire spreads
Another Saskatchewan village is trying to evacuate as forest fires spread in the northwestern region of the province.
-
Could air travel be impacted again this summer? One expert weighs in
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.