'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor

'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor

Mayor Jyoti Gondek addresses members of the media on July 5 following council's approval of an $87 billion climate strategy. Mayor Jyoti Gondek addresses members of the media on July 5 following council's approval of an $87 billion climate strategy.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina