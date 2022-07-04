Nocturnal thundershower risk Monday evening for Calgary

AFTERNOON UPDATE: There are few changes from this morning's edition, but with the low crossing out, we'll experience a few shifts; for one, a weak rise along the southern foothills may drive storms from Highway 22 across Highway 2, including Calgary; these are mostly probable past midnight, preceded by the heaviest periods of showers approaching midnight, still.

Rainfall totals and temperatures require little in the way of adjustment. Calgary still faces at least 10 millimetres of rain tonight.

MORNING EDITION: After a rather gloomy weekend, which followed a rather rainy Canada Day (see tweet below for that scoop), we're going to keep the ball rolling into a drab Monday.

With 17.6mm of rain, yesterday was #Calgary's wettest Canada Day in more than 60 years, since 1955. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/2qTZIkob9c — Calgary Weather Records🌤(@YYC_Weather) July 2, 2022

The centre of the day's activity is south of us, pulling in Pacific moisture and winding it around the foothills. This will generate upslope flow in some mountain parks, where over 25 millimetres of rain will be possible.

Locally, we will see 15 to 20 millimetres by tomorrow morning, with a chance we go above that marker, especially if isolated storms associated with the system pass by. The majority of this rain falls late this evening, with reasonably consistent periods of showers leading up to that.

Tomorrow afternoon presents another opportunity for thundershowers in the wake of the low moving on into a period of warming for the afternoon – rainfall totals will be light to moderate, pending storms.

We'll rinse and repeat through the week, as well – warmth, with late day potential for rumblings.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Evening: showers, chance of thundershowers, low 11 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, showers, low 11 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, showers, low 14 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, showers, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 12 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 11 C

Today's pic is from Laurellea, who spotted this beautiful group of siblings in Brooks.

