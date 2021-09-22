Northeast Calgary resident 'frustrated' Chahal removed campaign literature with incorrect polling station address from his property

CALGARY -

A northeast Calgary resident had questions for his new MP after his doorbell camera captured Liberal candidate George Chahal apparently removing campaign literature promoting his opponent Jag Sahota.

The footage shows Chahal appearing to pick up a campaign postcard and remove it from a front porch in the northeast Calgary-Skyview, which Chahal narrowly won in Monday night's federal election.

When asked about the incident, Chahal spokesperson Randall Zalazar said it was true that Chahal did it, but there was a reason why.

"While dropping off polling info flyers prior to polls opening on Election Day, George removed a piece of campaign literature that identified an incorrect polling location for the person residing at the address," he said, in an email to CTV News.

"All through Election Day, campaign volunteers found incorrectly labelled materials across the eastern side of the riding. Our campaign contacted Elections Canada and advised them of the issue."

The man who lives at the house, Glenn Pennett, who supported Sahota, said he was frustrated and that Chahal shouldn't have removed the paper from his property.

"He's destroying something from somebody he's running against and leaving his card, which was totally the wrong information," Pennett said.

Chahal was the only Liberal to win in Calgary, claiming the Skyview riding by around 3,000 votes.