Northeast Calgary resident 'frustrated' Chahal removed campaign literature with incorrect polling station address from his property

Chahal campaign literature that was left on doorstep of a northeast Calgary man who was upset that Chahal removed a card promoting his opponent. Chahal's spokesperson said the card he removed contained incorrect polling station information and that they have reported it to Elections Canada. Chahal campaign literature that was left on doorstep of a northeast Calgary man who was upset that Chahal removed a card promoting his opponent. Chahal's spokesperson said the card he removed contained incorrect polling station information and that they have reported it to Elections Canada.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Another minority government. Now what?

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2021 federal election, he said it was because he thought Canadians should have their say about where the country is going. Well, voters have spoken, and it's another minority Liberal government. With an almost identical House of Commons heading to Ottawa in terms of seat distribution, leaders are now facing post-election questions about their futures.

Biden congratulates Trudeau on election win

U.S. President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate his election win and the two leaders plan to meet in person soon, the White House and Prime Minister’s Office said in statements on Tuesday.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon