CALGARY
Calgary

    • Northeast Calgary road briefly closed after semi tips over

    A semi tipped onto its side on Country Hills Boulevard Northeast in Calgary on March 24, 2024. (CTV News Calgary) A semi tipped onto its side on Country Hills Boulevard Northeast in Calgary on March 24, 2024. (CTV News Calgary)
    Police report no one was injured when a semi tipped onto its side on Country Hills Boulevard Northeast.

    It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Deerfoot Trail and forced part of that area to be closed to give emergency crews a chance to clear debris from the scene.

    It took them about 2 hours to get the semi upright.

    The police investigation into what happened continues.

