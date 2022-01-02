Northeast home struck with gunfire, police searching for suspects

No one was hurt, but police say several bullets hit a northeast Calgary home in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting.

Officials say they were called to investigate the scene, at a home on Falsworth Place N.E., at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police told CTV News no one was injured in the incident, which appeared to be targeted.

There are no details on what home was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, but no suspects or vehicle descriptions are available at this time.