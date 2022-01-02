Northeast home struck with gunfire, police searching for suspects

Shots were fired at a home on Falsworth Place N.E. at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the incident was targeted but aren't sharing any further details. Shots were fired at a home on Falsworth Place N.E. at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the incident was targeted but aren't sharing any further details.

