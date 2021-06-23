CALGARY -- Mayor Naheed Nenshi has announced the City of Calgary's plans to celebrate Canada Day.

The July 1 festivities will coincide with the arrival of Stage 3 of Alberta's reopening plan that removes nearly all COVID-19-related restrictions.

Nenshi says this is "still not a traditional Canada Day" and will be a day of "mixed emotions", with some electing to take an opportunity to reflect on reconciliation with Indigenous people while "some people just want to get out of the house."

More than 10,000 free 'Fun-at-home' Canada Day kits —complete with a beach ball, sidewalk chalk, temporary tattoos and other activities — will be available at Calgary Public Library branches beginning Thursday.

CJSW Radio will present 'Canada in Stereo' from 7 a.m. until midnight with a playlist comprised of local artists and Canadian performers.

The day's events will conclude with a firework display from Tom Campbell's Hill, a different location from year's past. The fireworks are scheduled for 11 p.m. and will be shot off from the park located at the top of the hill above the Calgary Zoo parking lot to the west.

Nenshi says the fireworks will serve, for him and for many, as a symbol of a fresh start.

For additional details visit City of Calgary - Canada Day.