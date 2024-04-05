'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.

It marks the third straight year the Hurricanes have been swept in the first round. Another year of playoff struggles will stick with the players into the offseason.

“Not pleased with the result for sure. I think everyone's disappointed, the last few years have been the same outcome. So I’m going home disappointed,” said defenceman Noah Chadwick.

This also marks the end of Bill Peters’ first season coaching the Hurricanes.

After spending parts of nine seasons as a coach in the NHL he was impressed with the skill he's seen in the WHL.

Peters’ said he’s excited to see what next year's group can do.

“I think it'll be a little easier next year, we have the same staff coming back. There's some things in place for building blocks so it should be a little bit smoother,” he said.

“And we're familiar with our guys, for me for sure. I know who guys are and what they're capable of and there's a lot of guys in that room who are capable of more.”

Not everyone will be back next year – Joe Arntsen, Dylan Sydor and Sean Tschigerl have aged out of junior hockey.

Arntsen spent five years with the Canes and served as captain for three seasons.

“To wear the C was a huge honour. It's something you dream of as a kid being able to do that and it was a huge honour. I loved wearing it, I loved battling with these guys every night. And to be a Lethbridge Hurricane is awesome, the fans here are unbelievable,” said Arntsen.

With big shoes to fill, the Hurricanes are already hard at work putting together a team they hope can make a playoff run next season.

“I think there's some things in our group where we need to be better. I think we need to be more competitive. I think we need to be more prepared for home games and make our rink a lot harder place to play,” said Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt.

The most important dates on the Hurricanes’ calendar are now the upcoming drafts.

The U.S. Priority Draft is May 8 followed by the Bantam Draft on May 9.