Odin, Calgary Zoo’s ‘big cat’ dies at 15 years old

Staff and patrons said goodbye to one of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo’s mainstays, a male cougar named Odin, who was euthanized earlier this month after showing signs of rapid decline.

Odin came to the Calgary Zoo from a B.C. wildlife rescue facility in 2010 after being orphaned in the wild in 2009.

At 15.5 years, Odin was considered geriatric and had been under the care of the zoo’s Animal Care, Health and Welfare team (ACHW) for age-related health challenges for the past year and a half.

“The big cat leaves behind a big legacy here in Calgary and beyond,” the zoo’s social media team posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon, “Having touched the hearts of staff, volunteers, and visitors throughout his long life with us.

“Please keep Odin’s dedicated care team in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

One commenter asked if there were any pumas at the zoo currently.

"Odin was the last puma in our care," a zoo spokesperson responded. "We are giving our teams time to grieve right now before any announcements will be made."