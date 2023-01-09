Offensive lineman Williams signs contract extension to remain

Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

Williams, a 2019 third-round CFL draft pick, was eligible to become a free agent next month.

"We're excited to bring Zack back for two more years and for him to continue his development as a key piece of one of the top O-line groups in the CFL,'' Stampeders GM/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We want players like Zack on our team, and we look forward to watching him work in 2023.''

Williams started all 18 regular-season games at left guard in 2022. Calgary's offensive line allowed a league-low 17 sacks while the Stampeders averaged a CFL-high 135.3 rushing yards per game.

Calgary's Ka'Deem Carey led the league in rushing last season with 1,088 yards.

"I'm just really thankful to be a part of a great organization,'' said Williams. "I'm proud to represent the white horse and I'm excited to be back.''

Williams played collegiately at the University of Manitoba and was a 2018 Canada West all-star.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.