Oil Kings kick off 5 game road trip with 5-1 win at Calgary

The Oil Kings took provincial bragging rights Saturday, defeating the Calgary Hitmen 5-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Logan Cunningham stopped 38 shots for the Oil Kings in goal, leading the team to victory. Calgary outshot the Oil Kings 39-30.

German player Luca Hauf tallied twice for Oil Kings, who started off on a five game road trip on a winning note.

Loick Daigle, Rilen Kovacevic and Rhett Melnyk rounded out the scoring for the Oil Kings.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz, with his 24th of the season, scored for Calgary.

It was 'Every Child Matters' day at the Saddledome, dedicated to Indigenous youth empowerment through sport, and included a celebration of Blackfoot culture presented in partnership with Siksika Health Services.

What an incredible way to kick off our #EveryChildMatters game 🧡 pic.twitter.com/rgeoykFeAB — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) February 5, 2023

The first intermission featured on-ice traditional Indigenous dancers and the second intermission featured a round dance on the Saddledome concourse.

The Hitmen wore specially-designed orange 'Every Child Matters' jerseys which are being auctioned online, with the proceeds going to Siksika Minor Hockey.

The game was broadcast in Blackfoot on Windspeaker radio.

The Hitmen are in action Sunday at 2 p.m. against Moose Jaw at the Saddledome.

The Oil Kings head to Saskatoon, where they take on the Blades Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST

The Oil Kings were outshot Saturday but outscored Calgary 5-1 at the Saddledome. (Photo: Twitter@WHLOilKings)