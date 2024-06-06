Okotoks Dawgs win eighth in row to open season, topping Bombers 12-11

A day after being part of one of the highest-scoring games in baseball history, the Brooks Bombers scored in double digits again, only to lose a close one to the Okotoks Dawgs.

Tuesday night, the Bombers scored 26 runs but it wasn’t enough against a Lethbridge Bulls squad that scored 31 runs.

Wednesday night, the Bombers scored 11 runs, but the Dawgs scored 12.

The Dawgs were led, somewhat improbably, by their bullpen, which struck out 13 Bombers over nine innings. The bullpen was led by Brody Fomo, who struck out five in 2.2 innings of work.

Connor Crowson homered late for the Dawgs to put them up 10-8, and Josh DeGroot stole home an inning later to account for the Dawgs' 12th run, which proved to be the margin of victory for the Dawgs.

The victory improved the Dawgs’ 2024 record to 8-0.

They’ll try to make it nine in a row Friday night in Lethbridge, where they take on the Bulls.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Brooks is back in action Thursday night, when they travel to Lethbridge to play the Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

As far as highest-scoring games ever, On August 25, 1922, the Cubs defeated the Phillies 26-23 in a game played at Wrigley Field -- and 57 years later, the same two teams met in the same ballpark, with the final score of 23-22 in 10 innings.

In 1897, the Chicago White Stockings defeated Louisville 36-7.