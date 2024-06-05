Okotoks film festival showcasing 81 films

No matter what movie genre you prefer, the 8th annual Okotoks Film Festival promises to deliver.

Festival director Katie Fournell says she is excited for the quality and variety of films being shown during this year’s festival, which she says is larger than ever.

"This year we had over 900 films submitted to the festival and had to narrow that down to the very best,” said Fournell.

Wednesday’s opening night feature is Thrown Into Canada: The Settlement of Asian Refugees from Uganda, a feature-length documentary that explores the migration of close to 8,000 Asian refugees after they were expelled from Uganda in 1972 by President Idi Amin.

Thrown into Canada won two awards at the 2023 Vancouver Asian Film Festival, has screened at over 15 festivals and been nominated for six awards.

The screening will be followed by an opening night part with awards at Hubtown.

“We are showing 81 films this year, 18 of which were made during the 48-hour filmmaking challenge, and the only continent not represented is Antarctica, but maybe one day,” said Fournell.

Aside from film screenings, the festival will provide local and international filmmakers the chance to brush-up on their skills during workshops, and show off their knowledge in film trivia.

“Each event has its own surprises,” said Fournell.

“For example, Lunch Break where you can get a light lunch along with your comedy shorts or The Country Highlights with a Japanese snack and dancing.”

The festival is underway through Sunday at Okotoks Cinemas on 100 Stockton Avenue.