Olds RCMP seek assistance in attempted break and enter incident

Olds RCMP is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in relation to a break and enter that took place early Wednesday morning in the Hawthorne area.

Just before 2 a.m., a homeowner noticed a light on in his detached garage. When he opened the door, he discovered a man inside, removing things. The suspect threw one of the items at the homeowner then fled down a back alley.

The suspect is described as being around 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, and having a body builder build, in his mid-30s, with blonde hair and shaved sides of the head with the centre part spiked.

He wore a black sweater with white letters on it and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.