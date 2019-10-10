Calgary — Olympians living in Calgary plan to gather Thursday morning at WinSport in a push to ensure a future for the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge track, which was built for the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Excavation crews have started removing part of the track at WinSport, as part of a redesign and renovation project. The section of the track that includes the first five turns is being removed.

WinSport informed user groups last spring the track would not be in operation this season. While the track is not closing for good, there is no indication as to when it could reopen. Winsport needs millions of dollars to improve the track, upgrade the refrigeration system and pay for ongoing operating costs.

According to a press release issued by Luge and Bobsleigh Canada, this is the first time in 30 years there will be no sliding at WinSport this season.

Canada’s bobsleigh, skeleton and luge athletes have moved their training to Whister and the United States.

Decorated Olympians and community leaders will gather at the finish line of the track at 10:30 a.m. to showcase the positive impact the facility has had.

The group will include athletes-turned police officers, engineers, doctors, firefighters and nurses who first moved to Calgary to train, and chose to remain in the city after their competition days came to an end.