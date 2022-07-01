One dead after collision south of Schuler

One man is dead following a collision between a semi tractor trailer and a vehicle Thursday night.

The incident took place at 6:47 p.m. when Redcliff RCMP received a 911 call about a collision between a semi tractor-trailer and a second vehicle on Highway 41 north, south of the hamlet of Schuler, between Township Road 160 and Township Road 162.

Cypress Co. Fire and EMS joined Redcliff RCMP at the scene, where a preliminary investigation suggests that a northbound passenger vehicle collided head on with a semi travelling south.

A 29-year-old Alberta man who was driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The 64-year-old driver of the semi tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

The semi was hauling flammable liquid, which caused a substantial risk to the public. That resulted in the highway being shut down for several hours to allow for an investigation and clean up of the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause.

Schuler, Alta. is approximately 40 km northeast of Medicine Hat.