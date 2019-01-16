An afternoon crash on Highway 2A, south of Carstairs, has claimed one life and sent one person to hospital in stable condition.

According to RCMP, the grain truck was travelling southbound at around 1:00 p.m. when it collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released but EMS confirm the victim was an adult male.

The grain truck driver was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. EMS officials confirm the patient, an elderly male, was in stable condition.

A preliminary police investigation into the incident suggests the driver of the grain truck had lost control of the vehicle and fog and ice are considered to have factored in the crash.

Highway 2A has been closed in both directions between Township Road 294 and Highway 580 and the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours. Motorists are encouraged to take the QEII.