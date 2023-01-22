One dead in early Sunday morning Macleod Trail crash

One person is dead following a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.

Police say that around 5 a.m., the crash occurred at Macleod Trail and 31 Avenue S.E.

A large area along Macleod Trail is presently closed.

Southbound Macleod closures start at 25 Avenue S.E., while northbound Macleod closures start at 36 Avenue S.E.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on SB Macleod Tr at 31 Ave SW, NB and SB Macleod Tr closed b/w 25 Ave and 34 Ave. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/1aVU1HNovh — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 22, 2023

Police expect it to be closed for most of the morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.