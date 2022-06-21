One dead in fatal collision near Morley

One person died in a fatal collision Tuesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., Cochrane RCMP were called to a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway Ia and Branch Road near Morley.

The male rider on the motorcycle died on scene. No one was injured in the SUV, according to police.

Traffic in both directions has been disrupted, as officers investigate the cause of the collision.

Hwy1A at Branch Road approx. 6km W of Morley - CLOSED due to MVC. Crews on scene, use alt. route. (7:27pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 22, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated as we receive additional information.