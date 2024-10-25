One more warm weekend before cooldown starting on Halloween

This will be a great weekend to tackle that final bit of yard work or to decorate for Halloween.

Warm westerly winds begin early Saturday and help elevate temperatures to the mid-teens in Calgary.

Precipitation is expected to fall in B.C. on Saturday and Sunday – with surface temperatures and elevation dictating the type of precipitation that falls.

Some light and scattered flurries could make it over the Rockies and impact areas as far east as Canmore.

A strong low pressure system sitting off the west coast will track into B.C. on Sunday introducing more colder air from the north.

Daytime highs in Calgary on Monday will be at least seven-degrees colder than Sunday’s high, and it is only going to get worse.

By Halloween the daytime high is expected to be around 3 C with temperatures below freezing by the time kids head out to trick-or-treat.