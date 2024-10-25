One more warm weekend before cooldown starting on Halloween
This will be a great weekend to tackle that final bit of yard work or to decorate for Halloween.
Warm westerly winds begin early Saturday and help elevate temperatures to the mid-teens in Calgary.
Precipitation is expected to fall in B.C. on Saturday and Sunday – with surface temperatures and elevation dictating the type of precipitation that falls.
Some light and scattered flurries could make it over the Rockies and impact areas as far east as Canmore.
A strong low pressure system sitting off the west coast will track into B.C. on Sunday introducing more colder air from the north.
Daytime highs in Calgary on Monday will be at least seven-degrees colder than Sunday’s high, and it is only going to get worse.
By Halloween the daytime high is expected to be around 3 C with temperatures below freezing by the time kids head out to trick-or-treat.
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario says it will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026.
High-ranking Ont. police officer allegedly sped through a school zone, says report, but details are still murky
An Ontario police force has been accused of letting a deputy chief off the hook for speeding tickets. The results of an investigation into the allegations have not been provided, despite repeated requests for details.
BREAKING Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
Here's why a mortgage broker thinks a 30-year amortization is a 'trap'
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
Mother of 6 dies in deportation centre after Canadian government refuses to repatriate her from Syria
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
50 tonnes of hardened grease removed from sewers in Richmond, B.C.
Crews removed approximately 50 tonnes of 'fatbergs' from the sewer system in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month, according to Metro Vancouver.
How to prepare your online accounts for when you die
Most people have accumulated a pile of data -- selfies, emails, videos and more -- on their social media and digital accounts over their lifetimes. What happens to it when we die?
Judge upholds dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in on-set shooting
A New Mexico judge has upheld her decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.
Grammy-winning crooner Jack Jones, known for singing 'The Love Boat' theme song, dies at 86
Jack Jones, a Grammy-winning crooner known for 'The Love Boat' television show theme song, has died. He was 86.
Oilers, Penguins eager to put surprisingly poor starts behind them
A pair of struggling teams desperate to change their fortunes will hit the ice when the Edmonton Oilers play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
Edmonton educational staff walk off the job, joining thousands at protest for better wages
Some Edmonton public school support staff walked off the job Thursday morning, after the province stepped in on Wednesday to prevent strike action.
Father of murdered Beaumont woman's boyfriend to serve prison time after appeal
The man who cut up the body of his grandson's mother is going to prison after the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned his previous sentence.
More listening and strategizing essential to Crowsnest tourism success, NDP says
The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass deserves a better shot at becoming a significant tourism hub than the UCP government is giving it, an NDP shadow minister said as the southwestern Alberta community gears up for a coal mining plebiscite.
Hitmen kick off 3-game road trip on wrong foot, dropping 4-2 decision to Tigers
A three-game road trip across the prairies got off on a sour note Wednesday night as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Calgary Hitmen 4-2.
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
Storm repairs on evacuated Deep Cove homes complete
An evacuation order for six properties in the hard-hit North Vancouver neighbourhood of Deep Cove has been lifted, the district says.
-
Mail-in ballot figures coming for each B.C. riding, may make election outcome clearer
Elections BC is expected to provide a breakdown Friday of the number of uncounted mail-in and absentee ballots in each of British Columbia's 93 ridings, potentially making clearer the outcome of the weekend's nail-biting vote.
B.C. election: Could a health-care deal stabilize a minority government?
With the final results of the B.C. election still pending, speculation is rampant about what concessions the Greens might ask for to prop up a potential NDP minority – and it could be a common philosophy about health care that ultimately helps forge an alliance.
Shercom cuts 79 more jobs as U.S. company continues monopoly over Sask. tire recycling
A former tire recycling company in Saskatoon is announcing additional layoffs months after a dispute with the provincial government.
Two arrested in northern Saskatchewan after all-day manhunt for armed auto thieves
The Saskatchewan RCMP is calling off its dangerous persons alert after two people were arrested in the Tobin Lake area Thursday afternoon.
Sask. Marshals Service hats cost too much money, NDP says
The Saskatchewan Party’s planned marshals service was under the spotlight Thursday, as the NDP revealed the government paid over $40,000 for fewer than 100 hats for the new officers' uniforms.
One killed, 2 hurt in collision north of Regina
A man is dead and two other people were injured in a two vehicle collision north of Regina on Wednesday evening.
-
Toronto house fire leaves infant dead, woman critically injured
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
Toronto police still searching for suspect in intentional hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old boy
Five years after a 16-year-old boy was intentionally struck by a vehicle in East York and left for dead, police say they are still searching for the driver and pleading for the passenger to speak to investigators.
Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
$32,000 for a tree? Contractor calls Plateau project ridiculous
A new tree-planting pilot project in Plateau-Mont-Royal is drawing criticism for eliminating parking spaces in a borough already facing limited parking, as well as for its cost.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
Three new schools to be built in Halifax area to meet new demands of communities: province
The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.
'Just horrible': Manitoba man sentenced to life in prison for murdering partner, children
The Manitoba man who brutally murdered his partner and two young children stood in court, voice wavering, and apologized for his actions that ended the lives of three people he said he loved very much.
Manitoba RCMP shoot man allegedly carjacking vehicle on Highway 6
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to carjack another vehicle.
Canadian consensus on immigration under threat, but not gone: minister
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada's long-held consensus on immigration is under threat, but has not disappeared.
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa's south end on Thursday.
E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
17 vehicles taken out of service during safety blitz this week in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Service says 17 vehicles have been taken out of service during the execution of a safety blitz this week in the capital.
Mining opportunities creating economic optimism in northern Ontario businesses
The president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says that while there is a lot of concern around the provincial economy, northern business owners are the most confident about the current opportunity and growth.
Hospital parking fees stir up controversy despite money going toward patient care
The cost of living is increasing, from groceries to gas, prices are consistently going up, and now there’s controversy surrounding paying for parking at hospitals.
Sexual assault charges laid against Midland man
OPP executed a search warrant at a Midland home address.
Town bylaw requests Innisfil, Ont. family move Halloween display but homeowner refuses
A haunted house in the Ontario Town of Innisfil is causing a real scare for some people a week before Halloween.
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
House fire in St. Clements
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
Kitchener man charged after fire at playground
A Kitchener man has been charged with arson after playground equipment was set on fire earlier this week.
EMDC death being investigated by London police
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the 700 block of Exeter Road after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive man.
$500,000 drug bust on Walpole Island, four people charged
Ther use of a search warrant on Walpole Island First Nation has netted over $500,000 in drugs. On Oct. 18, several agencies including Lambton OPP and Walpole Island Police Service responded to an address on Union Hal Road.
Group of friends robbed at knifepoint, London police hope to ID suspect
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.
Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
Strike action begins for Clear Medical Imaging workers
Issues include benefits, wages, working conditions, contracting out/work ownership and getting union representation for staff.
Police seeking driver in two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP are searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a two-vehicle collision.