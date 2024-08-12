One suspect arrested and charged with murder, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary

One suspect has been arrested and charged and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.

Strathmore RCMP were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon on Aug. 6 for reports of a shooting involving two armed suspects.

The area is east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

Mounties discovered two people who had been shot, one fatally and the other superficially.

On Monday, RCMP said 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner of Edmonton was taken into custody on Sunday and has since been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He remains in custody and will appear in court in Airdrie on Aug. 15.

RCMP identified a second suspect in the shooting, obtaining an arrest warrant for murder for 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry.

Police are looking for the public’s help locating Strawberry. He is described as having a light complexion, with several arm and face tattoos and brown hair.

He is approximately 6’1” (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 169 pounds (76 kilograms).

Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately if he is seen.

Monday night, Mounties said Penner was identified on Aug. 8, leading to his arrest on Aug. 11.

Mounties said Strawberry was identified on Aug. 11.

RCMP said the suspects fled the scene in a white half-ton pickup truck, which was a Rocky View County fleet vehicle.

Police tracked the vehicle to another location, near Township Road 252 and Range Road 260.

The vehicle had been dumped and the suspects were no longer in the area.

The man shot and killed is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County.

A statement posted to the Rocky View County website on Tuesday expressed "sadness and shock" over the death of employee Colin Hough, saying he died "following an incident" that occurred earlier in the day.

The other person shot, who suffered a superficial gunshot wound, was an employee of Fortis Alberta, the company confirmed.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Fortis said the man was performing "routine work" when it happened.

Monday night, Mounties provided additional details on what they believe happened.

"What we believe occurred is our two suspects were driving around in a stolen vehicle and got into a motor-vehicle collision in Calgary. … They came across our victims and essentially, yes, it is a carjacking," said Insp. Breanne Brown with RCMP Serious Crimes.

"They were looking for another vehicle.

"When Mr. Hough arrived (at the scene of the shooting), he saw that the vehicle was set on fire and yes, he did stop and he was trying to help."

Of the Fortis employee, Brown said "He was working in the area and they tried to take his truck to replace their truck that was disabled."

Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander for the Strathmore RCMP noted the large amount of resources dedicated to locating Strawberry.

"I would like to ask him to peacefully turn himself in," he said.

Anyone with video footage or information about the incident is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.