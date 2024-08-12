CALGARY
Calgary

    • One suspect arrested, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary

    Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is seen in photos provided by RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP) Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is seen in photos provided by RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    A suspect has been arrested and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.

    Strathmore RCMP officers were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon on Aug. 6 for reports of a shooting involving two armed suspects. The area is east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

    Mounties discovered two people who had been shot, one fatally and the other superficially.

    On Monday, RCMP said a suspect was arrested on Sunday. The suspect is in custody with charges pending. Police say more details will be provided once charges have been laid.

    RCMP identified a second suspect in the shooting, obtaining an arrest warrant for murder for 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry.

    Police are looking for the public’s help locating Strawberry. He is described as having a light complexion, with several arm and face tattoos and brown hair. He is approximately 6’1’ (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 169 pounds (76 kilograms).

    Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately if he is seen.

    Anyone with video footage and information about the incident is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

