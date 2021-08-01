CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP say a man, who was participating in an Ironman race, has drowned during the competition.

Officials were called to Harmony Lake in Rocky View County, Alta., Sunday morning for reports of a drowning.

"The Ironman competition was operating today in the Rocky View County area," said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Cochrane RCMP. "The actual swimming part of the race was at the new Harmony Lake community just outside of Calgary. At 7:55, our detachment received a complaint that one of the volunteers had located somebody in the water."

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered volunteers had already helped the victim, a 47-year-old Ontario man, from the water.

Despite the life-saving efforts of volunteers and EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified, but RCMP say next of kin has been notified.

The medical examiner has been contacted to confirm the man's cause of death.

Harmony Lake is located approximately a half hour west of Calgary.

Savinkoff said the Ironman race is believed to be continuing despite the incident.