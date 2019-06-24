The City of Calgary is hosting back-to back open houses on a future cross-town transit line connection to the Calgary International Airport.

A future transit connection will ultimately provide improved transit access to the Calgary International Airport by connecting the future Green Line LRT with the future Blue Line LRT.

It includes recommendations for the alignment, as well as number and location of stations between the future 96 Avenue Northeast Green Line station and 19 Street Northeast.

The alignment of the connection from 19 Street Northeast to the eastern boundary of the Blue Line LRT, and the connection to the airport terminal, has already been set to align with the approved functional planning studies and the location of the Airport Trail tunnel.

This is phase two of the study and the city is asking for public input.

“We’re looking for feedback to see what citizens like about our plan, where they think are the areas we have to improve upon and what they don’t like about it,” says Alex Saba, Senior Transportation Engineer with the City of Calgary.

Calgarians will also get a chance to look at transit technology examples such as high-floor LRT, low-floor LRT and automated people mover.

“We’ve come up with a recommendation to have an APM (automated people mover system) similar to the Canada Line in Vancouver. The reason behind that is it’s low on operating costs,” says Saba.

A staging plan and cost estimates are also available at the open houses.

The city says there is currently no funding for the detailed design or construction of this connection.

A second open house will be held Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Vivo for Healthier Generations which is located at 11950 Country Village Link Northeast.

If you are unable to make the open houses you can provide feedback online until July 9 at engage.calgary.ca/airport transit study