Organizers behind Calgary freedom protest plan to rally, police say they will enforce the rules

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's leader warns war will cost Russia for generations

Ukraine's president said Russia is trying to starve his country's cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for 'generations.' The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards next to the site of the National Academy of State Administration building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina