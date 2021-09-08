CALGARY -- Much like the first wave of the pandemic, it appears seniors in the Calgary area face an increased risk of exposure to the virus as more outbreaks are being identified in congregate living settings.

According to the province, there are currently 135 declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta, up from 101 outbreaks announced Friday. Outbreaks at long term care centres and supportive living facilities in the Calgary Zone have gone up from six to 12 during that time.

The majority of the new outbreaks in seniors living facilities in the Calgary Zone are in Calgary but there is one in Strathmore and one in Carstairs.

Outbreaks have been declared at:

Long term care facilities

AgeCare Midnapore, Calgary

AgeCare Sagewood, Strathmore

AgeCare Seton, Calgary

Bethany, Calgary

Carewest Colonel Belcher, Calgary

Intercare Brentwood Care Centre, Calgary

Supportive living facilities

Boardwalk Retirement Community, Calgary

Chinook Winds Lodge, Carstairs - two cases total (two active)

Evanston Summit - Covenant Living, Calgary

Revera Scenic Acres, Calgary

The Journey Club, Calgary

Trinity Lodge Retirement Residence, Calgary

Alberta Health has not disclosed specific case counts for each location. The province defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases.

Third doses of vaccine have been available to an estimated 118,000 eligible seniors and immunocompromised individuals in Alberta since Sept. 1 after the province stated there is evidence that immunity from vaccines can wane over time.

The province says third shots should be administered within five months of the second dose, as some pharmacies are seeing increasing demand for vaccine appointments.

The elderly were especially vulnerable when the pandemic first began and the demographic experienced some of the most severe outcomes of the virus. The doubling in outbreaks coincides with the rampant spread of the highly virulent Delta variant in the current fourth wave.