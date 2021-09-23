Pacific FC downs Cavalry FC 1-0 in Canadian championship, Toronto FC next
Having dispatched one Major League Soccer club in the Canadian Championship, Pacific FC must do that again to continue its march to a title.
Pacific blanked Canadian Premier League counterpart Cavalry FC 1-0 in Wednesday's quarterfinal.
The Vancouver Island club will face MLS's Toronto FC in a Voyageurs Cup semifinal next week.
"Yeah, we're playing against an MLS team," Pacific head coach Pa-Modou Kah said.
"If you look at for the growth of the league of the CPL, it's always great to have a team playing in this tournament and also going far. Calgary did it in 2019 and we're there now."
Toronto blanked the CPL's York United 4-0 in an earlier quarterfinal Wednesday.
The Canadian championship gives CPL clubs the chance to knock off MLS teams similar to England's FA Cup, in which lower-division clubs occasionally topple Premier League sides.
Pacific ousted the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 in the preliminary round to advance to the quarters. Terran Campbell, who scored in the win over the MLS side, struck again Wednesday for the Tridents.
The MLS's CF Montreal, a 3-1 winner over the Halifax Wanderers on Wednesday, joins Pacific, Toronto FC and defending CPL champion Hamilton Forge in the semifinals. Dates have yet to be announced.
Montreal and Hamilton meet in the other semi-final.
"It's two CPL teams versus two MLS teams, which is fantastic for the league and the growth of the development of the league," Pah said. "This is a great advertisement for the CPL."
The 2020 Canadian championship wasn't completed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Montreal took the title in 2019, when Cavalry lost to them 1-0 a semifinal.
Montreal as defending champion, and Toronto and Hamilton as 2020 finalists, had byes to this year's quarterfinals. The Canadian champion plays in the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.
Wednesday's matchup on clear, crisp night at Calgary's ATCO Field pitted the CPL's leading clubs against each other. Pacific (10-6-3) tops the table ahead of Cavalry (9-5-4).
Calgary midfielder David Norman prevented a second Pacific goal with a savvy save in the 87th minute.
With 'keeper Marco Carducci tangled up with Victor Blasco, the latter got a shot away on net that Norman headed out of danger.
The visitors led 1-0 in the 33rd minute on Campbell's spinning left-foot chip.
When Cavalry defender Mason Trafford's header didn't clear a free kick, Abdoulaye Samake set up Campbell with a header from the side of the box.
Pacific goalkeeper Callum Irving produced his eighth clean sheet of the season.
"Really disappointing not to score a goal and at least take it into penalties," Trafford said. "Thought we left it out there, especially in the second half. Feel like we had lots of the ball and lots of chances, but we couldn't seem to find the back of the net.
"Disappointed with the goal we conceded, especially me. Should have got more on the header to clear it in the first place."
Pacific resumes its CPL schedule Saturday in Hamilton against Forge. Calgary heads to the national capital to face Atletico Ottawa on Saturday in a fifth CPL road game of seven straight for the Cavs.
New pandemic health measures were implemented Wednesday at Spruce Meadows, where fans over the age of 18 were required to show proof of full vaccination and undergo a temperature check before entering ATCO Field. Masks were required in indoor areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Fall-like conditions in Calgary, then summer-like for the weekend!
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie were involved in incident at Wyoming restaurant in late August: witnesses
A couple from Louisiana who were vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, last month said Wednesday they saw an incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a restaurant in one of the last sightings of Petito before her death.
Nasal spray treatment for COVID-19 in the works thanks to a llama named Fifi
Scientists in the U.K. are developing a 'potentially significant' treatment for COVID-19 that could be administered to patients in the form of a nasal spray, thanks to the tiny antibodies produced by a llama.
Police in Sherbrooke, Que. searching for man who allegedly punched nurse for vaccinating his wife
Sherbrooke police is looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a nurse in a pharmacy.
UPDATED | Some ridings still too close to call with mail-in ballots still being counted
While Canadians didn’t have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still some individual seats too close to call.
Edmonton
-
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meeting
The United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring, and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
-
As Alberta hospitals teeter toward collapse, medical experts want pro sports to limit crowds
There is tension surrounding professional sports in Alberta, including the upcoming NHL season, as health care providers in Alberta are concerned for the safety of both players and fans amid a punishing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Missing senior found safe: Edmonton police
An 87-year-old Edmonton man has been found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 patient whose induced coma prompted B.C. family's plea for vaccinations has died
A B.C. woman who was in an induced coma due to COVID-19, prompting an impassioned public plea from her family, has died.
-
B.C. bylaw targeting homeless people 'scapegoats' the poor, expert says
A northern British Columbia city is enacting new restrictions meant to erase the homeless from its core, intensifying the grief that COVID-19 and the overdose crisis have already inflicted on those with nowhere to live, an expert says.
-
East Vancouver homeowner's bid for $1 million increase to property assessment rejected
B.C.'s Property Assessment Appeal Board has rejected an East Vancouver homeowner's argument that his property was undervalued by more than $1 million in its most recent assessment.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Fate of Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding hinges on mail-in votes
The winner of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding could be determined before the weekend as Elections Canada officials work to count mail-in ballots in a race that was too close to call on election night.
-
Vancouver Island records 1 COVID-19 death, 79 new cases
The cases were among 759 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial Health Ministry.
-
Vancouver Island police confirm province cutting funds for officer naloxone kits
Three Vancouver Island police departments say the province will no longer pay for their naloxone supplies — a life-saving medication officers use frequently, in the midst of the overdose crisis.
Atlantic
-
Steve Murphy steps aside from his role as CTV Atlantic Chief Anchor
Steve Murphy, a legendary and trusted voice for news in Atlantic Canada, announced during this evening’s broadcast of CTV NEWS AT SIX his decision to step aside from his role as CTV News Atlantic’s Executive News Editor and Chief Anchor for the flagship news program.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 127
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 127.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Why do we need a COVID-19 vaccine certificate program in Ontario?
Life Unmasked speaks with Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, about what a vaccine certificate program means for Ontarians.
-
Union calls for Ontario to institute distancing, capacity limits at universities
A union representing workers on university campuses in Ontario is calling for the government to put classroom capacity limits and distancing requirements in place.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Hospital requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated
The hospital has announced that starting Monday, it will require proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa sees lowest COVID-19 case count in more than a week
There are now 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including eight in the Intensive Care Unit.
-
Gatineau police investigating after father, two children found dead in Aylmer home
Investigators are treating the three deaths as suspicious.
Montreal
-
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
-
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
-
Delta cases rise as Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19; infections increase by 754
Quebec reported an increase of 754 coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the province's total to 405,728 cases since the pandemic began.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
-
Elections Canada still counting ballots in undecided ridings
Elections Canada is still tallying up the votes in the Kitchener South-Hespeler and Kitchener-Conestoga ridings.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police have suspect in custody following fatal shooting
CTV News has learned Timmins police have a suspect in custody after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Schumacher overnight.
-
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
-
Mom of B.C. boy who caught COVID-19 says it took days for classmates' families to be notified
A Surrey, B.C., woman whose 10-year-old son contracted COVID-19 says it took days for his classmates' families to be notified by public health.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Recount anticipated after Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz snags re-election by 24 votes
Candidates in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding are anticipating a judicial recount, after Marty Morantz of the Conservative Party of Canada snagged re-election with just 24 votes over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson.
-
Winnipeg International Writers Festival turning the page in 2021 to new hybrid fest
The Winnipeg International Writers Festival has begun a new chapter with this year’s iteration - its second event in the pandemic era.
-
Winnipeg man turns yard into a hot pepper paradise
A Winnipeg man is turning the negativity of the pandemic into a positive by developing a new skill.
Regina
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
-
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
-
Sask. NDP calls on province to ask military for help in 4th wave of COVID-19
The Saskatchewan NDP says it’s time for the province to consider asking the Canadian military for help as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.
Saskatoon
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. premier's advice to medical workers hits sour note with doctor
A Saskatchewan doctor is speaking out following Premier Scott Moe's suggestion that medical professionals "really provide some guidance for Saskatchewan people" to help dispel COVID-19 misinformation.
-
COVID-19 levels drop in Saskatoon wastewater but still some of the highest researchers have seen
The amount of COVID-19 detected in Saskatoon's wastewater declined by 61 per cent compared to the week prior, according to researchers.
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.