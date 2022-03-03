Pain at the pump in southern Alberta: Lethbridge gas prices soar to over $1.55 per litre
If you’ve been to the gas pumps recently, you may be forking out a little more than you were hoping for. That's because gas prices in Lethbridge and across the country have begun to rise as a result of the uncertainty and sanctions placed on Russia.
The average price for fuel in the city is $1.55, which is higher than the provincial average of a $1.52.
“We’ve seen a steady increase at our costs, we've never had our costs base this high in this market before,” said Kelly Klimchuk, district sales manager with Gas King Oil Co.
Lethbridge isn’t the only city facing soaring prices. The price rise is part of a similar story playing out across the country with the national average price of fuel in record territory.
In neighbouring British Columbia, gas is hovering around a $1.80 and expected to soon hit $2 per litre.
“Everywhere you look, there really isn't much relief. Prices are heading north in a rather substantial way. And if that weren't enough, diesel prices are going even higher and rising much more rapidly,” said Ontario-based gas analyst Dan McTeague.
Gas stations in Lethbridge say the price has jumped nearly five cents since last week.
Lethbridge isn’t the only city facing the soaring prices, the rise is a similar story all across the country with the national average price of fuel in record territory. In neighbouring British Columbia, gas is hovering around a $1.80 and expected to soon hit $2 per litre.
Klimchuk said if people are worried about the price to be conservative with their driving.
“Late night Friday cruising, you may have to put that off to the side for now, but continue to do your daily business,” Klimchuk added.
The main factor contributing to the high prices is the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is affecting a gas market that has already seen high demands for weeks.
McTeague said the shift from a winter to summer blend of fuel, which is more expensive, also isn't helping.
Some Lethbridge residents filling up on Thursday told CTV News they’re concerned with the increase.
“With the whole rise of prices, it's just the way the world is, just can't catch a break, one thing after another. It's just interesting times we live in,” said one resident.
“I commute, I stay (in Lethbridge) during the week and I go back to Calgary on the weekends, so since I’ve arrived, its been about 13-14 months, it's a 50 per cent increase, over a 50 per cent increase for me. It’s really hit me hard and almost to the point that I may have to make a life change,” said another Lethbridge resident.
DIESEL RISING SHARPLY
It's not just gas, the price of diesel is also rising sharply, averaging a $1.54 in Lethbridge. The rise of diesel will make it more expensive to run things like trains, trucks and tractors, which will trickle down to consumers who should expect the higher costs to be passed on to them.
The price at the pumps is also expected to go up even more on April 1 when the federal carbon tax kicks in.
The price at the pumps is also expected to go up even more on April 1 when the federal carbon tax kicks in.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Live updates: Russian troops shelling nuclear power station
Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
What is the Budapest Memorandum and how does it impact the current crisis in Ukraine?
In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in return for security assurances from Western countries that its sovereignty will be respected from Russian threat. CTVNews.ca looks at the Budapest Memorandum and its impact on the current crisis in Ukraine.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
Russian oligarchs' yachts seized in Europe, others harbouring in Maldives
France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, hitting Russia's super-rich under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Why the price of gas is going up despite Canada not importing Russian oil
Canada is experiencing a major spike in gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Canada imports little oil from Moscow.
Reunited, Sask. mother relishing missing daughter’s safe return
Once her daughter was safely returned home after being missing for nearly five months, the presents under Mariecar Jackson’s Christmas tree were finally opened.
Edmonton
-
'Not trusted by anyone': The campaign to kick Jason Kenney out of the premier's chair
An effort to drive Alberta's premier out of office is gaining steam ahead of a United Conservative Party leadership vote next month, and some of the people stoking that fire are well known to their target.
-
Booze to be allowed in select Edmonton park sites after all, further study ordered too
Edmontonians will be able to legally crack open a beer or a bottle of wine in some city park sites this summer after all, city councillors decided last Thursday.
-
COVID-19 deaths increase by 7 as downward hospitalization trend continues in Alberta
They bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic up to 3,946.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver crime: Store keeps stock locked up as forum held on public safety
It's not easy to access items at the Home Hardware store on Davie Street. Almost everything in the store is kept locked in some way.
-
B.C.-born teacher flees Ukraine, waits to help rest of family in Kyiv
It was painstakingly long two hours at the bus depot in Lviv, Ukraine, as Dayton Snow waited for his ride to safety.
-
'I've got to basically dip into my RRSPs to fill up my tank': Pain at the pump continues in Metro Vancouver
The record high gas prices seen in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday didn't last very long. By Thursday morning, they had soared even higher.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
N.S. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
1st Tesla dealership on Vancouver Island coming to Langford, B.C.
Vancouver Island’s only Tesla dealership and service centre is officially coming to the West Shore.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 3rd consecutive day
B.C. health officials say 13 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday.
-
'I screamed': Nanaimo woman wins $2.1M jackpot from casino slot machine
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was stunned to learn she won a whopping $2.1 million jackpot from a slot machine in the Harbour City last week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not seek re-election
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will not run in the provincial election in June, CTV News has learned.
-
The City of Toronto failed to issue 89,000 speeding tickets to drivers caught by cameras last year
Last year, the city said 89, 000 speeding tickets went unissued because the 23-day threshold required for a ticket to be mailed out, as per provincial regulation, was exceeded.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
Montreal
-
Quebec doctor leaving wife, kids to help treat the wounded in Ukraine
'I really admire the courage of the Ukrainian people. I admire their determination, I was inspired by that, so I felt like I had to at least try to do something,' said Dr. Julien Auger at the Montreal airport
-
'Weigh your own risk' will be Quebec's motto this spring as masks become optional: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Montrealers ticketed $654 for crossing Mile End train tracks; MPs in talks after fatal accident
A month after a young woman was struck and killed on Montreal train tracks, other locals are getting fined more than $650 each for crossing at the same spot. But more heat is now falling on the federal government over the issue, with three MPs, including a minister, in talks over the problem.
Ottawa
-
MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president
NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelensky Boulevard.
-
Independent MPP Randy Hillier will not seek re-election
An independent MPP who has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures will not be seeking re-election in June's provincial election.
-
Here's what $837,000 will get you in Ottawa's real estate market
The average price for a new home jumped 17 per cent in Ottawa in February, as a lack of supply continued to hamper homebuyers looking for a new home.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
Elora students look to honour hometown Paralympic hero
Three Grade 7 students are pushing council to install signs highlighting legendary Paralympian Patrick Anderson’s local connection.
-
Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust
A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets.
Saskatoon
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Sask. COVID-19 policy makes its residents 'almost like guinea pigs'
Saskatchewan’s move to no longer require people to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 — but still recommending it — is sending mixed messaging, Cheryl Camillo says.
-
Fourth suspect charged in Prince Albert homicide
Prince Albert police have charged a fourth suspect with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Byron Bear.
Northern Ontario
-
Police operation on Hwy. 17 east of Sudbury
Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the Hagar area, about 50 kilometres east of Sudbury, on Highway 17 Thursday night as officers 'conduct and operation.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
-
Sudbury area bobcat sighting becomes internet sensation
A northern Ontario family never expected such a huge response after posting a video of a recent wildlife encounter on TikTok.
Winnipeg
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep rising
Price jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
'It's shock, it's pain': Pinawa Motel owner donating all income made to Ukraine
A Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.
-
21 tickets given to six Manitoba businesses for breaking public health orders: province
The provincial government has provided the latest COVID-19 enforcement data for the week of Feb. 21 to 27 and said 21 tickets of $5,000 were given out to businesses.
Regina
-
Out-of-province CFL fans looking for answers after Regina hotel cancels Grey Cup reservations
At least five CFL fans from across Canada say their hotel reservations for Grey Cup weekend at a Regina hotel were cancelled without notification.
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Sask. COVID-19 policy makes its residents 'almost like guinea pigs'
Saskatchewan’s move to no longer require people to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 — but still recommending it — is sending mixed messaging, Cheryl Camillo says.