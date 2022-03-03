Pain at the pump in southern Alberta: Lethbridge gas prices soar to over $1.55 per litre

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

If you’ve been to the gas pumps recently, you may be forking out a little more than you were hoping for. That's because gas prices in Lethbridge and across the country have begun to rise as a result of the uncertainty and sanctions placed on Russia.

The average price for fuel in the city is $1.55, which is higher than the provincial average of a $1.52.

“We’ve seen a steady increase at our costs, we've never had our costs base this high in this market before,” said Kelly Klimchuk, district sales manager with Gas King Oil Co.

Lethbridge isn’t the only city facing soaring prices. The price rise is part of a similar story playing out across the country with the national average price of fuel in record territory.

In neighbouring British Columbia, gas is hovering around a $1.80 and expected to soon hit $2 per litre.

“Everywhere you look, there really isn't much relief. Prices are heading north in a rather substantial way. And if that weren't enough, diesel prices are going even higher and rising much more rapidly,” said Ontario-based gas analyst Dan McTeague.

Gas stations in Lethbridge say the price has jumped nearly five cents since last week.

Klimchuk said if people are worried about the price to be conservative with their driving.

“Late night Friday cruising, you may have to put that off to the side for now, but continue to do your daily business,” Klimchuk added.

The main factor contributing to the high prices is the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is affecting a gas market that has already seen high demands for weeks.

McTeague said the shift from a winter to summer blend of fuel, which is more expensive, also isn't helping.

Some Lethbridge residents filling up on Thursday told CTV News they’re concerned with the increase.

“With the whole rise of prices, it's just the way the world is, just can't catch a break, one thing after another. It's just interesting times we live in,” said one resident.

“I commute, I stay (in Lethbridge) during the week and I go back to Calgary on the weekends, so since I’ve arrived, its been about 13-14 months, it's a 50 per cent increase, over a 50 per cent increase for me. It’s really hit me hard and almost to the point that I may have to make a life change,” said another Lethbridge resident.

DIESEL RISING SHARPLY

It's not just gas, the price of diesel is also rising sharply, averaging a $1.54 in Lethbridge. The rise of diesel will make it more expensive to run things like trains, trucks and tractors, which will trickle down to consumers who should expect the higher costs to be passed on to them.

The price at the pumps is also expected to go up even more on April 1 when the federal carbon tax kicks in.

