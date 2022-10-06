Pair of Ukrainian basketball players find home with the Pronghorns in Lethbridge

When the pair reached out to head women’s basketball coach Dave Waknuk, he jumped at the chance to add players of their calibre to his team in Lethbridge. When the pair reached out to head women’s basketball coach Dave Waknuk, he jumped at the chance to add players of their calibre to his team in Lethbridge.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina