Parkland to double size of announced EV charging network in Western Canada
Parkland Corp. is doubling the size of its previously announced electric vehicle charging network with a focus on British Columbia, which leads the country in EV adoption.
The Calgary-based fuel retailer said Friday it will now install 50 ultra-fast charging stations on highways and in major destinations from Vancouver Island to Calgary, instead of the previously announced 25.
The locations will be capable of charging most electric vehicle models within 20 to 30 minutes and will be located across the company's existing Chevron and On The Run retail portfolio in B.C. and Alberta.
As of September, EVs made up 17.5 per cent of new light-duty passenger vehicles sold this year in B.C., making the province a logical place to focus the bulk of the network, said Darren Smart, Parkland's senior vice-president of energy transition and corporate development.
In Vancouver, for example, Parkland's On the Run network is expected to nearly triple the existing number of ultra-fast chargers in the city's metro area - an indication that the company is betting big on the B.C. market.
“There are some other provinces in Canada that are on B.C.'s heels, but I think we'll see it play out in each province a little differently,” Smart said in an interview.
“We'll keep tabs on it, and as we see demand start to justify going into new markets, we'll look to do that.”
Parkland is also focusing on customer experience, betting that EV drivers will spend money on food and retail items while they wait for their car to charge. To entice customers, all charging locations will be fully staffed, feature an On The Run convenience store and most will have a restaurant.
Parkland said customers will also benefit from an integrated digital experience through the Journie rewards app and washrooms will be upgraded.
“There are lots of examples in the market where the charger's off in the corner in a poorly lit area, and that's where we feel the market has done a disservice to EV customers,” Smart said.
“You come to our site, and the charger is located in a spot where it's easy to get into the convenience store, it's well-lit, and we're creating that connection between the charger and all the amenities we have on site.”
EV charging is becoming an increasingly competitive space for traditional gasoline retailers as they seek to woo a growing number of electric car drivers in Canada.
Earlier this week, Suncor Energy announced it is targeting EV charging as part of a larger plan to boost revenue from its Petro-Canada retail network. Earlier this week, interim CEO Kris Smith told attendees at the company's annual investor day that investing in EV charging will help to offset anticipated lower gasoline sales in the future.
“We expect gasoline demand could decline by up to 25 per cent by the mid-to-late 2030s based on current government regulation, and forecast EV penetration,” Smith said.
In October, Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has signed a deal with FLO, a Quebec-based manufacturer of EV charging stations, to develop a charging service option for Imperial's Esso and Mobil-branded wholesalers.
“Lots of people are very focused on this space and moving quickly,” Smart said. “Everybody sees that EV penetration is increasing and wants to play in this space.”
However, Smart emphasized that Parkland doesn't foresee demand for traditional gasoline going away anytime soon.
“Even though there are more EVs as part of new car sales every year, it takes a long time for the fleet that's on the road to turn over. In Norway, for example, 80 per cent of new vehicles are EVs, but 80 per cent of the fleet is still conventional engines,” Smart said.
“We are positioned to service that demand either way, whether it's a conventional vehicle or electric vehicle.”
Parkland expects to complete its initial 25 charging locations by year-end, with the following 25 locations to be completed in early 2024.
The company declined to disclose a total dollar value for its EV charging project, though it said it will receive $6.8 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada and the government of British Columbia to support its plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Four years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, U.S. drops last remaining indictment
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.
Emergencies Act hearings end with final words on transparency, accountability
After 300 hours of testimony, 9,000 exhibits and a few major revelations, the public portion of on investigation into the first-ever use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with a deep dive into questions about government accountability and transparency.
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
Edmonton
-
Proposed health-care hub with overdose prevention site to be Edmonton's first ever south of the river
Boyle Street Community Services says a new health-care hub planned in Edmonton's Strathcona neighbourhood is due to open next spring, with community consultations in the works.
-
Death of 2nd homeless Edmontonian ruled homicide: police
For the second time this week, police are investigating the death of a man who resided in encampments around Edmonton.
-
Federal NDP leader says Alberta sovereignty act 'a distraction' from real problems
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Alberta's proposed sovereignty act is undemocratic and an unwelcome distraction from the struggles residents of the province are facing.
Vancouver
-
369 in hospital with COVID-19 in belated B.C. weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 369 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Friday, up roughly 11 per cent from the previous week.
-
Final cats of dozen deserted in April find home ahead of holidays: BC SCPA
Ahead of the 12 days of Christmas, 12 senior cats who were turned in at the BC SPCA in April have all found their forever homes.
-
B.C. man found in back of garbage truck recovering, possibly went through compactor twice: RCMP
A man in West Kelowna is recovering from minor injuries after being found in the back of a garbage truck, where police say he may have cycled through the compactor twice.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting outside Fredericton left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Two charged, 122 tickets issued in connection with rowdy Dalhousie homecoming party
Two people are facing charges in connection with an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party that saw fires set, fireworks shot off and a person stabbed, in Halifax two months ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Shooting threat prompts evacuation, heavy police response at University of Victoria
For the second time this week, a threat of a shooting found written in a women's bathroom has forced the evacuation of a Victoria-area school. Saanich and Oak Bay police descended on the University of Victoria campus Friday morning after a message was found written in a women's bathroom in the school's Cornett Building.
-
Heavy, wet snow and high winds forecast for Vancouver Island
Heavy snowfalls and high winds are once again in the forecast for much of Vancouver Island as Environment Canada issued a new round of weather warnings Friday. The weather office says up to 15 centimetres of wet snow could accumulate on much of the island.
-
369 in hospital with COVID-19 in belated B.C. weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 369 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Friday, up roughly 11 per cent from the previous week.
Toronto
-
'Beat the odds': Group of 26 coworkers win big in Ontario lottery
A group of 26 coworkers from across Ontario have won big.
-
Ontario woman asks driver for cigarette in North York, carjacks him at gunpoint: police
Toronto police have laid charges against an Ontario woman after her request for a cigarette turned into an alleged armed carjacking.
-
Students walk out of Toronto school amid 'constant chaos,' violence
Students walked out of a Toronto high school they say has become the site of 'constant chaos' in which students detail deplorable conditions, teachers say it’s violent and parents are demanding action from the school board.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge rules police security plan to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Large fire engulfs Mont Gabriel Hotel in Laurentians, multiple fire departments responding
Firefighters from several municipalities have been called in to quell a large fire at the Mont-Gabriel Hotel in Sainte-Adele, Que.
-
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating threats to 'learning institution' in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police say there was no threat to students of the public, following an investigation into "threats to a learning institution" in Ottawa's east end.
-
Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots
Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts.
-
Levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa 'remain high', Ottawa Public Health warns
In its weekly "Respiratory Virus Snapshot, OPH says the wastewater viral signals show "moderate" levels of RSV and COVID-19, while the influenza levels are "high".
Kitchener
-
Body found in trailer after fire: Kitchener Fire
According to Kitchener Fire, a fire at a construction trailer on Victoria Street North lead to the discovery of a body found inside the trailer.
-
Driver injured in crash with ION train in Uptown Waterloo
One person was taken to hospital after a car collided with an LRT train Friday afternoon in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Two drivers seriously injured after collision near Guelph
Two drivers sustained serious injuries after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Fife Road at Township Road 1, at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment
Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.
-
'Youth have really grown the project': Program uses VR to boost mental health in remote communities
A new Saskatchewan Polytech program is using virtual reality (VR) technology to improve the mental health of youth living in remote communities.
Northern Ontario
-
Late change of heart helps anti-vax Sudbury police officer keep her job
An officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, who kept up her attacks on Canada’s vaccine rules months after she was forced to leave an arena in Espanola in September 2021, can keep her job, a disciplinary hearing ruled last month.
-
Malfunctioning automatic doors caused worker's death at northern Ont. mine
A Toronto-based mining company has been fined $300,000 for a workplace fatality that took place last year at Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ont.
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge
More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.
Winnipeg
-
'End this ongoing genocide:' Indigenous advocates call for change after women killed
The arrest of a man accused of killing four women, all believed to be Indigenous, shows vulnerable women and girls are subject to the dangerous outcomes if governments don't work together to end gender and race-based violence, Indigenous advocates say.
-
Blowing snow to bring dangerous travel conditions to Winnipeg
Residents in parts of southern Manitoba are advised to watch out for blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions throughout the day on Friday.
-
'We need to stop this': WPS, RCMP stepping up enforcement to target impaired drivers
Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are teaming up to step up enforcement to catch impaired drivers on roadways.
Regina
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.
-
Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment
Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.