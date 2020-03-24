BANFF -- As of 12:01a.m. Wednesday March 25, all visitor vehicle traffic will be barred from entering any of Canada's national parks or historic sites.

This comes after a spike of visitors were seen many of the parks including Banff National Park last weekend.

Parks Canada says the move is intended to significantly reduce visitation and is in respect to the advice of public health experts to stay home and avoid public gatherings.

"The window to contain the spread of COVID-19 is short and we must all change our behaviours now to flatten the curve and reduce the burden on our health care system," said Environment and Parks Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Highways and roadways which pass through Parks Canada parks and sites will remain open as commercial and through traffic will still be permitted, but no one will be able to stop anywhere inside the park.

Parks Canada adds if you have any future plans to visit a national park, you should cancel them.