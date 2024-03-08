Parole denied for convicted murder who escaped and took hostages in Alberta in 2011
A convicted murderer who overpowered a guard while on a day outing in Alberta and took hostages during a nine-day manhunt has been denied parole.
The board made the decision in the case of William Bicknell despite a plea and apology from the 55-year-old.
“I want to let the victims and their families know that I'm not a monster. I'm just a guy that made bad decisions a couple of times,” Bicknell, sitting in a wheelchair at Ontario's Millhaven Institution, told the board at Thursday's hearing.
“I've spent years but have not been able to find the words to communicate the extreme remorse I feel for all the people I've hurt with my horrific, extremely violent actions.”
Bicknell was shot in the head during his capture by police to end the manhunt in 2011. He said he has no memory of what happened.
“I relapsed in 2011 with a poor decision,” Bicknell said.
“I ended up waking up in a hospital with bullets in my head and people telling me I did all this stuff,” Bicknell said.
“I remember going to sleep in the minimum (security institution) and I remember waking up in the hospital.”
Bicknell was already serving time for the 2001 death of a B.C. woman when he escaped by overpowering a guard while returning from a day trip to Edmonton on his way to the Drumheller Institution in 2011.
He then went on a nine-day crime rampage near Grande Prairie that included three hostage-takings and a shootout with police.
During the shootout, Bicknell fired 45 shots and was struck at least once in the face by return fire.
He entered guilty pleas for his hostage taking and escape and was given a second life sentence.
Bicknell said prior to the escape that he started snorting morphine while in prison because a friend told him it would help him lose weight because you “never saw a fat junkie.”
He said he was 530 pounds at the time.
“I was dying,” he said.
Bicknell said he has had a history of becoming obsessed with ideas and had even been dreaming about escaping from Drumheller prison for months.
He said dark thoughts had plagued him long before 2001, when he killed Angela Steer with a baseball bat in Maple Ridge, B.C.
“The thoughts of hurting somebody or causing physical pain or murder started in my childhood. My life just totally spiralled at the time of the murder,” Bicknell said.
“Did the murder provide relief from those thoughts?” asked a panel member.
“Unfortunately it did.”
One of Bicknell's victims from his prison escape rampage spoke against his release.
The man, only identified as Martin S., said getting shot at by Bicknell has led to fatigue, post-traumatic stress symptoms, sleeplessness and bouts of anger.
“These are all symptoms I am forced to live with forever. I would not want him anywhere west of the Manitoba/Ontario border for the remainder of his life,” said Martin S.
The parole board agreed with Bicknell's case management team that he presents too great a risk to the community at this time to be released, but said he's “on the right track” by staying off drugs and avoiding violent confrontations with guards and other prisoners.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
A touch of Target is coming back to Canada
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
Memorial grows for mother, 4 children and family acquaintance killed in Ottawa
Dozens of stuffed animals, flowers and candles have been placed at a memorial in a Barrhaven park in memory of a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance killed at the family home this week.
They went to school but ended up as hostages. 287 children are missing in Nigeria's forests
Security forces swept through large forests in Nigeria's northwest region on Friday in search of nearly 300 children who were abducted from their school a day earlier in the latest mass kidnap, which analysts and activists blamed on the failure of intelligence and slow security response.
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, but other measures paint weaker picture of labour market
Statistics Canada says the economy added 41,000 jobs in February, following a similar gain in employment the previous month.
Fake images made to show Trump with Black supporters highlight concerns around AI and elections
At first glance, images circulating online showing former U.S. president Donald Trump surrounded by groups of Black people smiling and laughing seem nothing out of the ordinary, but a look closer is telling.
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Boyfriend's father sentenced to house arrest for dismembering body of Treasa Oberly
An Alberta man has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest in the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly.
-
Parole denied for convicted murder who escaped and took hostages in Alberta in 2011
A convicted murderer who overpowered a guard while on a day outing in Alberta and took hostages during a nine-day manhunt has been denied parole.
-
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, but other measures paint weaker picture of labour market
Statistics Canada says the economy added 41,000 jobs in February, following a similar gain in employment the previous month.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
Update coming on B.C.'s water supply as more snow, rain expected on South Coast
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that stretches from Whistler to Maple Ridge, with large amounts of precipitation forecast for the region.
-
Woman denied $5,000 payout from B.C. municipality after tripping in crosswalk
The City of Surrey isn't on the hook for a woman's injury claims after she tripped in a crosswalk, B.C.'s small claims tribunal determined.
-
Leaked map suggests B.C. has approved less than half of proposed old-growth deferrals
A report from the B.C. branch of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says a leaked map suggests the province has approved a pause for logging in less than half of the old-growth forests identified as being at risk of permanent biodiversity loss.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit's $20M deal for electric buses cancelled after supplier's bankruptcy
A U.S. court ruling has pulled the plug on BC Transit's plans to introduce electric buses to its fleet in the B.C. capital region.
-
B.C. health authority warns of possible privacy breach after police recover documents
An RCMP investigation has revealed a possible privacy breach for thousands of employees who worked or work at a health authority in British Columbia's Interior.
-
Metro Vancouver nurse suspended after emergency room altercation, regulator says
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for a month and ordered to take anger-management training after he physically fought with a patient in a Metro Vancouver emergency room, according to the provincial nursing regulator.
Saskatoon
-
Record Sask. snowfall won't overcome years of 'unprecedented' drought, hydrologist says
Saskatchewan’s near-record snowfall is bringing some relief to farmers, although it may not be enough to stave off long term drought concerns.
-
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Sask. man faces several charges after 7-hour standoff
William Henderson is on trial for several charges including two counts of possession of a weapon, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and mischief by way of damaging RCMP property.
Regina
-
More mechanical issues at Regina's Brandt Centre disrupt Brier for second time in 2 days
For the second time in two days mechanical issues at the Brandt Centre caused a disturbance at the Brier in Regina.
-
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, but other measures paint weaker picture of labour market
Statistics Canada says the economy added 41,000 jobs in February, following a similar gain in employment the previous month.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation not returning to bargaining table after pre-budget announcement
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
Toronto
-
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
-
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
-
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Montreal
-
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Artificial intelligence tramples on women's rights: Quebec Liberal MNA
The artificial intelligence revolution is no cause for celebration for girls and women, as it bluntly attacks their rights, warns Quebec Liberal MNA Brigitte Garceau. In an interview on the occasion of International Women's Day, Garceau says she is deeply shocked to see AI sites create deepfakes of women nude.
-
Mother, 2 children in the hospital after being struck by vehicle
A mother and two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood.
-
MISSING
MISSING Montreal South Shore police looking for missing woman and her one-year-old son
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her one-year-old child.
Atlantic
-
N.S. residents want voices heard as construction slated to begin on tiny home community
In a few short months, tiny homes will be set up in Lower Sackville, N.S., where a homeless encampment was recently cleared.
-
The latest prices at the pumps in the Maritimes
For the most part, people will be paying more for gas, but less for diesel at the pumps in the Maritimes.
-
Maritime school closures, cancellations for Friday
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, March 8, 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Court hears Manitoba man accused of killing family mentally fit to stand trial
A doctor has determined a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is mentally fit to stand trial.
-
Motion to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians by 2025 gets green light
A city committee unanimously passed a motion Thursday to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.
-
Two Winnipeg teens from the same school among the best basketball players in Manitoba
One Winnipeg high school, two basketball programs, and two elite-level basketball players. The Dakota Lancers boast two of the best players in the province – one on the boys’ side and one on the girls’ side.
Ottawa
-
Memorial grows for mother, 4 children and family acquaintance killed in Ottawa
Dozens of stuffed animals, flowers and candles have been placed at a memorial in a Barrhaven park in memory of a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance killed at the family home this week.
-
How to talk to your kids about the Barrhaven mass killings and other distressing news
When devastating or tragic news breaks, like the mass killing of a mother, four young children, and their family friend in Ottawa, many parents of young children might have questions about how best to explain what happened.
-
Things to do in Ottawa during the March Break
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the March Break week.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say residents of Latchford Township, Ont. no longer have to shelter in place
A shelter in place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, north of North Bay, Ont., was lifted early Friday morning.
-
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
Barrie
-
Weekend weather statement issued by Environment Canada
A special weather statement is in effect for most of our region.
-
Frustrated sushi restaurant robber steals cash register
Provincial police were called by a server Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to Kitcho Sushi after an apparent robbery.
-
Barrie councillors advance major Fairgrounds development as curling club fights to maintain its footprint
City councillors have placed the immediate future of the old Barrie Fairgrounds into the hands of the province.
Kitchener
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 8 in New Hamburg
A collision on Highway 8 between a motorcycle and a car may have been the result of a road rage incident, say OPP.
-
Cambridge receives $13M in federal funding for housing
Cambridge is the latest city to receive federal cash to fast track local housing initiatives but it's far less than they had hoped.
-
Police search for suspect after woman allegedly attempts to steal occupied vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a woman after a reported attempted vehicle theft in Caledonia.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario
Make sure your rain jackets and umbrellas are handy beginning late Friday, as a special weather statement warning of up to 40 mm of rainfall has been issued for the region.
-
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
-
How will less ice impact the Great Lakes?
The unusually warm winter has left little to no ice on the lakes. According to the Great Lakes ice tracker, coverage fell to just three per cent in the middle of February.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex
Make sure your rain gear is within reach, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “significant rainfall” beginning late Friday.
-
OPP clear scene of investigation in Leamington, Ont.
OPP officers have cleared the scene following an increased police presence in Leamington Thursday afternoon.
-
Roseland neighbours not happy with what they see at public meeting
Roseland golf and curling club was packed Thursday evening as the city held an open house to show off a proposal for condo development, in place of the aging clubhouse.