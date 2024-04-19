Party Time, new show by Decidedly Jazz Danceworks, aims to be ‘a spectacular spectacle’

CALGARY
    Decidedly Jazz Danceworks wants Calgary to celebrate spring with Party Time.

    That’s not only a state of mind, it’s also the title of the dance company’s new show, which opens next Thursday night.

    The company’s press release describes the show as “a spectacular spectacle about the life of a party with smokin’ hot dance and live music.”

    It all unfolds over the course of a single evening at a house party, where the guests dance, eat, drink, laugh, squabble – and things get weird.

    “I want thisparty to be strange and beautiful, fun and funny, groovy and surreal, transformative and bewitching,” says creator of Party Time and DJD artistic director Kimberley Cooper. “I hope you will find Party Time to be a delightful and unexpected adventure. I know we are having a heck of a time creating it for you.”

    To learn more or to purchase tickets visit decidedlyjazz.com or call 403-245-3533.

