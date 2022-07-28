Pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Calgary

A woman in her twenties is dead after being hit by a car in northeast Calgary.

The incident happened early Thursday morning on Fourth Street N.E. between Bedfield Gate and Huntstrom Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. to find the woman dead in the grass.

No one was transported to hospital.

Sgt. Steve Campbell says investigators believe the victim was southbound on Fourth Street with another pedestrian when she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The driver, a man in his mid-20s, remained at the scene and was arrested and released.

"He was arrested for dangerous driving," said Campbell. "Right now we're investigating speed and alcohol."

"We believe that the pedestrian was travelling with another pedestrian at the time – possibly on skateboards – coming from Beddington and travelling southbound on Fourth Street. We believe that they were just travelling along the curb line on the street.

"There's no sidewalk," Campbell added. "The other individual is very shaken up."

"Thankfully, this is not an incident where two pedestrians were struck. Fortunately the other pedestrian was not injured."

Campbell said police are investigating if the pair were skateboarding or walking with their skateboards.

"Right now our reconstruction unit is investigating the dynamics of what occurred with the vehicle, what may have caused it to leave the road and re-enter the road," Campbell said.

Calgary police closed a stretch of Fourth Street N.E. in both directions for their investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.