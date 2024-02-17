Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary

One person is in Foothills Hospital after being hit by a large truck at the intersection of 16 Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E.

It happened around 4:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The truck was carrying construction materials when it reportedly turned westbound onto 16 Avenue from Edmonton Trail N.E., striking the pedestrian.

It was slow going in the area for several hours as police closed some lanes to allow for their investigation.

No other details about the crash have been released by police.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash cam video of the incident, they're asked to contact the Calgary Police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

