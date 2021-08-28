CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Saturday has been flown to hospital in Calgary.

Officials say the incident took place at about 8:45 a.m. in the area of 13 Street and 5A Avenue North.

The pedestrian suffered serious, life threatening injuries in the incident and was subsequently air lifted to hospital in Calgary for treatment.

There are no details on the age or gender of the victim.

Lethbridge police say officers are continuing to investigate the incident and add charges are pending against the driver involved.