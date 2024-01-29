CALGARY
    • Pedestrian walking dog hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary

    A pedestrian walking with his dog was seriously injured on a busy street in northwest Calgary on Monday night.

    It happened in the westbound lanes of 16 Avenue at 19 Street N.W., near the North Hill Centre mall just before 9 p.m.

    Police say the victim was initially in serious, life-threatening condition and was transported to hospital.

    The driver stayed at the scene and the dog is OK.

    Westbound 16 Street was closed as police investigated.

