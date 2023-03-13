Pet cat killed in Huntington Hills basement fire

Four people have been displaced following an early morning house fire that left one of their cats dead in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a duplex in the 7300 block of Huntertown Crescent N.W. at around 3 a.m. and were met by heavy smoke pouring from the windows and doors of the home.

Two adults and two children escaped the home unharmed prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in the basement before it could spread, but, according to Calgary Fire Department officials, the smoke damage to the home is extensive.

One of the residents' two cats was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.