Pit Bull owner faces 18 charges after Auburn Bay attacks in February
A Calgary dog-owner faces 18 charges after two dog attacks last month in Auburn Bay.
On Feb. 25, Two Pit Bull terriers escaped their yard and killed a Pomeranian being walked by a 70-year-old woman.
The Pit Bulls also attacked a man and his two dogs nearby prior to killing the Pomerian, which was owned by a family that recently moved to Calgary to escape the war in Ukraine.
Greg, the owner of an Australian Shepherd and a Daschund that were attacked, fought back when two off-leash Pit Bulls attacked around 8 p.m.
He picked up the Daschund and kicked and punched the Pit Bulls.
"Before I realized it, both dogs (Pit Bulls) were on top of us," he told CTV News in February. "And grabbing my Australian Shepherd around the neck and they started to bite him," he said.
Someone driving by in an SUV saw the attack and stopped, getting Greg and his dogs into the vehicle. Greg was bitten a number of times, puncturing his gloves and jacket.
His Australian Shepherd was rushed to the vet and underwent emergency surgery.
Shortly after the attack on his two dogs, the Pomerian was attacked and killed.
"I have a lot of anger that this was totally uncessary and unprovoked," he said. "We were just out for a walk and it could have happened to anyone."
The charges include two counts of an animal running at large, two counts of an animal biting a person, two counts of an animal injuring a person, two counts of an animal causing damage to property or another animal, two counts of an animal attacking another animal, causing severe injury, four counts of an animal biting, barking at or chasing stock, animals, bicycles or other vehicles, two counts of an animal causing death to another animal and two counts of having unlicensed animals.
If convicted, the dog owner could be fined up to $10,000 per charge.
The city has also initiated the process to address the dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act. Each animal will be assessed to determine the next steps in the process.
With files from Teri Fikowski
-
