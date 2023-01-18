Plaza Theatre hosts world premiere highlighting the works of over 100 budding teenage Calgary filmmakers.
Throughout the school year, students at Tom Baines Junior High School in Calgary have been studying film and producing short movies.
Wednesday, they got a chance to see them on the big screen.
Benjamin Tran's short film Locked is about a student unable to open the combination to his locker. It's a simple concept but one that struck a chord with his audience of fellow junior high students.
"At first you feel like nervous and like stressed, like you don't want to see your film. You don't want to present it," said Tran "But when it's actually up there (on the screen) and it's finished, you feel like relief, likey ou've gone all out and everyone's watched it."
Benjamin Tran's short film Locked is about a student unable to open the combination to his locker.
ASPECTS OF FILM MAKING
Through the school year students learn every aspect of film making, from writing and pre-production, to lighting, camera operation, and sound, through to post-production editing and special effects.
A big take-away for all of them is just how hard it is to make a well-produced film, even a short one.
"You can see how hard it is. Just to make a minute of a movie takes like a whole day," said Grade 8 student and director Dinuli Desilva.
"I know how it is like to make a two-minute movie," she added. "It must take a lot of hard work to make a two-hour movie."
DeSilva’s movie is an homage to one of her favourite films Uncharted. In it, she recreates several key scenes from the movie, trying to match the lighting, set design and camera work
"It's so nice to see your movie in the big screen. I'm just 13 years old, and now I can tell people that my movie was shown in a big screen."
"You can see how hard it is. Just to make a minute of a movie takes like a whole day," said Grade 8 student and director Dinuli Desilva
WEIGHTY TOPICS
Some of the student films deal with weightier topics. Kaylee Tang was camera operator and grip in the short film Gone.It's the story of a quiet girl, who has trouble making friends in school.
"And no one really noticed her or like, they kind of just ignored her, even though she's like, always been there. And all the new students have friends already. And so she decided to disappear. And her parents were really worried," said Tang.
She says it’s not about any one person in particular. Tang says her crew simply wanted to make a movie others her age would instantly understand.
"We kind of created it as a group together," she said. "But we struggled at first because we all had really different ideas. And it was it was hard to put them all together in one film.
"We just tried not to make like a super basic story," she adds. "We tried to make it like a story that people could relate to."
LOVE OF MOVIES
Their instructor Robert Dougherty has been teaching this course for over a decade. A film buff since he was a preteen, he's hoping to instill that love of movies to his students.
More importantly, he says the team-building, and presentation skills the students learn are valuable life skills.
"If you can teach them the discipline and the control the planning, the execution and composition of good filmmaking, so that they can use that technology, then you get amazing outcomes," he said.
And he says for some in the class it could potentially spark a career.
"I've got kids who are working as composers in Los Angeles for film, kids who are doing special effects," he said. "Well, they're not kids anymore, but they're doing special effects in film. One of my (former) students is in the new Avatar film, and she's one of the actresses who is featured in that movie."
Doughtery says while it remains to be seen if any of the students at the Plaza Theatre Wednesday will ever hit the big time, seeing their films shown on the big screen gives them a chance to feel like they already have.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian, back home from Ukraine, shares harrowing stories of life on the front lines
Canadian Adam Oake has returned from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he has been working for an NGO. He shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping Ukrainians in need.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she is stepping down as New Zealand's leader and will not contest general elections set for October.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Edmonton
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Guns pointed at Edmonton bus drivers in separate incidents: union
The union that represents Edmonton Transit Service operators says a gun was pointed at a bus driver on two separate occasions over the past 10 days.
-
Edmonton couple turn basement into an underground garden
A local couple have found success in a new pastime that pays off in fresh produce.
Vancouver
-
With police staying mum, criminologists and podcasters dig into Trina Hunt murder case
On the two-year anniversary of Trina Hunt being reported missing, podcasters and a criminologist weigh-in on why they think there have been no charges in the case -- despite an arrest being made.
-
Former school principal stole donations, withheld gift cards for needy families, Vancouver lawsuit alleges
The former principal of an East Vancouver elementary school is accused of defrauding the Vancouver School Board of more than $170,000 over a period of at least two years.
-
Vancouver recorded 10 fire deaths in 2022, with half linked to lithium ion batteries: VFRS
Out of the 10 fire-related fatalities Vancouver recorded in 2022, the city’s fire services says half of the deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Improving primary care will ease pressure on ERs: Doctors Nova Scotia president
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia hopes changes to emergency care will lead to significant improvements in the province’s emergency departments, but says it's also important to continue focusing on bolstering primary care.
-
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
Vancouver Island
-
Landslide forces residents to flee 2 condo buildings in Campbell River, B.C.
Two condominium buildings in Campbell River, B.C., were evacuated Tuesday night after a landslide drew police and firefighters to a waterfront neighbourhood south of the city's downtown core.
-
Nanaimo students urge school to allow club name 'Queer-Straight Alliance'
Students at Nanaimo Christian School (NCS) are questioning why they’ve been barred from naming a club the Queer-Straight Alliance (QSA).
-
Vancouver Island school reopening after 5 kids, 3 staff members head to clinic for health concerns
An elementary school in Gold River, B.C., will reopen Thursday after it suddenly shut down Tuesday due to health concerns.
Toronto
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted
The principal of a secondary school in Mississauga, Ont. has written a letter to parents after a student wearing a hijab was allegedly assaulted by another student and the footage of the incident was shared on social media.
-
Anti-theft immobilizers in cars are now obsolete. What can replace them?
The gold standard of anti-theft protection that was mandated by Canada’s federal government is now effectively obsolete, defeated by thieves dozens of times a day without a clear replacement in the works — often leaving drivers to come up with their own anti-theft solutions.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Federal health transfers: Legault wants a deal with Ottawa in the next few weeks
Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants the provinces to settle the issue of health transfers with Ottawa as soon as possible.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Kitchener
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam
Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
-
Three people charged after 1.5 tonnes of cocaine allegedly smuggled into Canada: RCMP
Three people from southwestern Ontario are facing charges in connection to 1.5 tonnes of cocaine valued at approximately $198 million that was seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in January of last year.
-
Kitchener Fire worries a woman was living underneath a building that caught fire
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
Saskatoon
-
'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old murder
A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter
The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.
-
Get ready to pay a subscription fee for your SaskTel email address
SaskTel is going to start charging its customers for their email addresses.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
-
Sault hosts Anishinabek Nation health conference
The eighth Annual Anishinabek Nation Health Conference is being held in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
-
A mucky mystery: Questions linger after heap of trash dumped in Winnipeg street
A pile of garbage blocking a St. Norbert area street has been cleaned up, but questions linger as to who was responsible for the messy mound.
Regina
-
'It's not no': Quewezance sisters optimistic as judge reserves decision in bail hearing
A decision to release two sisters from Keeseekoose First Nation convicted of second degree murder in 1994 has not yet been reached.
-
92-year-old man killed in two vehicle collision near Carnduff
A 92-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit near Carnduff, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said in a release.
-
Regina Do It With Class alumnus Griffin Hewitt to perform on international stage
Another alumnus of Do It With Class (DIWC) Young People's Theatre is taking his career to the big stage and joining the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Paul Nolan and Zach Smadu.