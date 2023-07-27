Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will welcome two male polar bears from Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo, Baffin (left) and Siku (right), in September 2023.

