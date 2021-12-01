Police dog tracks, locates missing woman in forested area in southern Alberta

CALGARY -

A woman in her 50s was located in the brush by an RCMP police dog following an emergency medical distress call on the weekend.

RCMP officials say officers responded to a location in the Forestry Trunk Road area shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle belonging to the missing woman was located abandoned near Marker 61.

A search of the area was conducted and, shortly before noon, Hoss — a six-year-old German Shepherd with RCMP police dog services —arrived on scene and began tracking.

Within 15 minutes, Hoss located the missing woman at a location approximately a kilometre into the woods and at a higher elevation than her vehicle.

The woman was able to walk back to the road with assistance from police and was transported to hospital for treatment and assessment.